HCA Healthcare Signs Strategic Collaboration With Johnson & Johnson

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), Thursday announced a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to improve health equity, enhance nursing support, and improve patient outcomes.

As per the agreement, Nashville-based HCA Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson will collaborate on a strategic partnership for a scalable program for the early identification of lung cancer in the Black community.

The two companies will work together on healthcare educational programming, training, and other programs that elevate and support nurses with experience and skillsets. HCA Healthcare has more than 93,000 nurses, 182 hospitals, and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care in its system.

HCA Healthcare Research Institute and Johnson & Johnson will collaborate on cardiovascular health initiatives also. A retrospective analysis will be done on patients who suffer from heart arrhythmia, and also on the role of digital health technology in clinical outcomes for patients with Coronary Artery Disease, and Peripheral Artery Disease diseases.

