HCA Healthcare reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.90, consensus $4.97

October 25, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $17.49B, consensus $17.54B. “Our people recently, and heroically, responded to two major hurricanes in less than two weeks. The teamwork and enterprise capabilities of HCA Healthcare (HCA) were on full display before, during and after these storms. I am grateful for, and humbled by, the unwavering dedication, remarkable bravery and outstanding leadership demonstrated by our people throughout these storms. They truly demonstrated that above all else, they are committed to the care and improvement of human life,” said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare.

