HCA Healthcare Reinstates Quarterly Dividend Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) said its Board of Directors reinstated quarterly dividend program and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share on common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2021.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board authorized the resumption of its share repurchase program, pursuant to which $2.8 billion remained available for utilization prior to its suspension. The Board has also authorized a share repurchase program for up to an additional $6 billion of outstanding common stock.

For 2021, the company projects: EPS in a range of $12.10 to $13.10; adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 to $10.9 billion; and revenues of $53.5 to $55.5 billion. Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $3.7 billion.

Fourth quarter earnings per share was $4.13 compared to $3.09, a year ago. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.60, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.12 billion from $2.74 billion.

Fourth quarter revenues rose to $14.29 billion, from $13.52 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $13.99 billion, for the quarter.

