HCA Healthcare Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Down 6.8% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $29.10 to $31.50 per share and revenues between $76.50 and $80.00 billion.

HCA also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on June 30, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, HCA is trading on the NYSE at $442.00, down $32.20 or 6.79 percent.

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