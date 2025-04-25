HCA Healthcare Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reaffirms its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $24.05 to $25.85 per share and revenues between $72.80 and $75.80 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $24.96 per share on revenues of $74.63 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

HCA also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

