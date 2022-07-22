HCA Healthcare Rallies On Better-than-expected Results

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) are rising more than 15% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Net income in the second quarter declined to $1.155 billion, or $3.90 per share from $1.450 billion, or $4.36 per share in the same quarter last year. However earnings beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $3.7 per share.

Revenues increased to $14.820 billion from $14.435 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $14.72 billion.

Additionally, the company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share to be paid on September 30 to stockholders of record on September 16.

HCA, currently at $209.39, has traded in the range of $164.47-$279.02 in the past 52 weeks.

