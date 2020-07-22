US Markets
HCA

HCA Healthcare quarterly profit jumps nearly 38% on government stimulus

Contributors
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published

HCA Healthcare Inc reported a nearly 38% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the hospital operator received $822 million in government stimulus income related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

July 22 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N reported a nearly 38% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the hospital operator received $822 million in government stimulus income related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Net income attributable to HCA rose to $1.079 billion, or $3.16 per share, in the quarter, from $783 million, or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $11.06 billion from $12.6 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCA UNH ABT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular