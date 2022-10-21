US Markets
HCA Healthcare profit halves on sales of hospitals last year

Leroy Leo
Pratik Jain
Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday posted a quarterly profit that halved from the corresponding period last year when the hospital operator had benefited from sales of four hospitals in Georgia.

Net income attributable to HCA fell 50% to $1.13 billion, or $3.91 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.27 billion, or $7.00 per share, a year earlier.

