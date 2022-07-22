HCA Healthcare profit falls on higher labor costs

Adds background, details on results

July 22 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare HCA.N on Friday reported a 20% fall in its quarterly profit, hit by higher labor costs.

HCA and other hospital operators have seen profits under pressure as they shell out large bonuses and salaries to recruit and retain nurses and other healthcare workers amid a staffing shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staffing challenges have also hurt the pace of recovery for elective and other non-COVID procedures, even as demand has been edging up with a retreat in COVID-19 cases from the highs seen earlier this year.

Net income attributable to the hospital operator fell to $1.16 billion, or $3.90 per share, in the second quarter, from $1.45 billion, or $4.36 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $14.82 billion from $14.44 billion, helped by higher emergency room visits.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

