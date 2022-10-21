US Markets
HCA Healthcare profit beats estimates as labor costs ease

Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as the hospital operator benefited from easing labor costs offsetting the impact of reduced COVID-19 admissions.

The company's costs related to salaries and benefits dropped 2.7%, or nearly $200 million, at $6.90 billion, indicating that the worst of the labor costs was behind it.

However, a reduction in COVID-related admissions, which had peaked due to the Delta variant-led wave last year, hit the hospital chain. Same facility admissions declined 1.5%, while same facility revenue per equivalent admission declined 3.5% in the third quarter.

Excluding one-off items, the hospital operator reported earnings of $3.93 per share, above estimates of $3.88 per share, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

