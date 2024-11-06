HCA Healthcare price target raised to $400 from $395 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on HCA Healthcare (HCA) to $400 from $395 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Following Q3 earnings, the firm is updating models and detailed earnings bridges for each Hospital. Wells note that core revisions are for the most part relatively small, but there are impacts from Hurricane impacts and revised Medicaid supplemental payment assumptions that drive changes.

