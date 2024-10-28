HCA Healthcare price target raised to $400 from $390 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on HCA Healthcare (HCA) to $400 from $390 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes HCA’s Q3 results overcame the adverse effects of the hurricanes, which will continue into Q4 and push FY2024 guidance to the low end of the range. Despite continued hurricane-related headwinds, management expects 2025 earnings growth at or above its long-term target, underpinned by above-trend admissions growth of 3%-4%.

