HCA Healthcare price target lowered to $440 from $450 at TD Cowen

October 28, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

TD Cowen analyst Gary Taylor lowered the firm’s price target on HCA Healthcare (HCA) to $440 from $450 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following 3Q24 results. Investors had lofty expectations coming into 3Q but underlying performance was solid with SS revenues up 7.1% against a 3Q23 7.9% comp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

