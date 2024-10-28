HCA Healthcare price target lowered to $440 from $450 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Gary Taylor lowered the firm’s price target on HCA Healthcare (HCA) to $440 from $450 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following 3Q24 results. Investors had lofty expectations coming into 3Q but underlying performance was solid with SS revenues up 7.1% against a 3Q23 7.9% comp.
