HCA Healthcare price target lowered to $392 from $396 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on HCA Healthcare (HCA) to $392 from $396 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While 2024 was a “particularly great” year for hospitals, 2025 is also attractive and there is earnings upside for both HCA and Tenet with reasonable organic growth assumptions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
