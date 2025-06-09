HCA Healthcare Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HCA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for HCA Healthcare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $808,125, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $57,170.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $325.0 to $385.0 for HCA Healthcare over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of HCA Healthcare stands at 444.86, with a total volume reaching 2,062.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in HCA Healthcare, situated within the strike price corridor from $325.0 to $385.0, throughout the last 30 days.

HCA Healthcare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.9 $22.6 $24.1 $385.00 $101.2K 203 92 HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.2 $19.2 $20.2 $380.00 $101.0K 189 52 HCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.3 $11.0 $11.1 $365.00 $83.6K 351 163 HCA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $23.6 $21.4 $22.3 $385.00 $82.5K 203 137 HCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.6 $9.1 $9.2 $350.00 $67.0K 216 76

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the United States. As of December 2024, the firm owned and operated 190 hospitals, 124 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent-care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding HCA Healthcare, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of HCA Healthcare

With a volume of 1,254,903, the price of HCA is down -3.2% at $372.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About HCA Healthcare

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $403.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $410. * An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $385. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $416.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest HCA Healthcare options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for HCA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Wells Fargo Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight

