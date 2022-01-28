HCA Healthcare, Inc.'s (NYSE:HCA) stock dropped 4.9% this week, offering solace to those who sold earlier in the year

HCA Healthcare, Inc.'s (NYSE:HCA) stock price has dropped 4.9% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$110m in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$207 is still below the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HCA Healthcare

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Robert Waterman, sold US$30m worth of shares at a price of US$203 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$229, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 53% of Robert Waterman's holding.

Insiders in HCA Healthcare didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HCA Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

I will like HCA Healthcare better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at HCA Healthcare Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of HCA Healthcare shares. In total, insiders sold US$9.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of HCA Healthcare

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. HCA Healthcare insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$804m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The HCA Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold HCA Healthcare shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since HCA Healthcare is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for HCA Healthcare (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: HCA Healthcare may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.