HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.08 billion, or $7.28 per share. This compares with $1.81 billion, or $5.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $4.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $15.50 billion from $15.06 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.08 Bln. vs. $1.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.28 vs. $5.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.78 -Revenue (Q4): $15.50 Bln vs. $15.06 Bln last year.

