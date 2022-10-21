HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.13 billion, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $2.27 billion, or $7.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $3.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $14.97 billion from $15.28 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.13 Bln. vs. $2.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.91 vs. $7.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.88 -Revenue (Q3): $14.97 Bln vs. $15.28 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.