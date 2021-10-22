HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.27 billion, or $7.00 per share. This compares with $0.67 billion, or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 billion or $4.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $15.28 billion from $13.31 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.48 Bln. vs. $0.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.57 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.09 -Revenue (Q3): $15.28 Bln vs. $13.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.20 to $17.80 Full year revenue guidance: $58.7 to $59.3 Bln

