HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.08 billion, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $0.78 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $3.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to $11.07 billion from $12.60 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.10 Bln. vs. $0.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.23 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $11.07 Bln vs. $12.60 Bln last year.

