Markets
HCA

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q1 Income Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $581 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $1039 million, or $2.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $12.86 billion from $12.52 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $581 Mln. vs. $1039 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.69 vs. $2.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.66 -Revenue (Q1): $12.86 Bln vs. $12.52 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular