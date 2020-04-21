HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $581 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $1039 million, or $2.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $12.86 billion from $12.52 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $581 Mln. vs. $1039 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.69 vs. $2.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.66 -Revenue (Q1): $12.86 Bln vs. $12.52 Bln last year.

