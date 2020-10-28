HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.26% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCA was $130.56, representing a -14.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $151.97 and a 123.64% increase over the 52 week low of $58.38.

HCA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) and Encompass Health Corporation (EHC). HCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.89. Zacks Investment Research reports HCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.7%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 13.54% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of HCA at 4.29%.

