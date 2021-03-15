HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 566.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCA was $189.43, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $194.01 and a 224.48% increase over the 52 week low of $58.38.

HCA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) and Encompass Health Corporation (EHC). HCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.93. Zacks Investment Research reports HCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.11%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)

Pacer Funds (COWZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COWZ with an increase of 34.38% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of HCA at 4.93%.

