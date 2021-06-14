HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $211.69, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCA was $211.69, representing a -2.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $217.36 and a 132.09% increase over the 52 week low of $91.21.

HCA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). HCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.38. Zacks Investment Research reports HCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.88%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCA as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (HCA)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (HCA)

Pacer Funds (HCA)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (HCA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COWZ with an increase of 22.66% over the last 100 days. FDMO has the highest percent weighting of HCA at 93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.