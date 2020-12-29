HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.268 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $164, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCA was $164, representing a -1.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.87 and a 180.92% increase over the 52 week low of $58.38.

HCA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) and Encompass Health Corporation (EHC). HCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.89. Zacks Investment Research reports HCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.29%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

Pacer Funds (COWZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 29.51% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of HCA at 4.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.