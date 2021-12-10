HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $241.44, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCA was $241.44, representing a -8.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $263.92 and a 54.34% increase over the 52 week low of $156.43.

HCA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). HCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.63. Zacks Investment Research reports HCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.05%, compared to an industry average of 23.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hca Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)

Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN)

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIBL with an increase of 5.88% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of HCA at 4.19%.

