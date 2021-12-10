HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $241.44, the dividend yield is .8%.
The previous trading day's last sale of HCA was $241.44, representing a -8.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $263.92 and a 54.34% increase over the 52 week low of $156.43.
HCA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). HCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.63. Zacks Investment Research reports HCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.05%, compared to an industry average of 23.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hca Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to HCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HCA as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)
- Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
- First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)
- Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN)
- Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO).
The top-performing ETF of this group is BIBL with an increase of 5.88% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of HCA at 4.19%.
