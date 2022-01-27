HCA Healthcare, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.81 billion, or $5.75 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $4.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $15.06 billion from $14.29 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.81 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.75 vs. $4.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.53 -Revenue (Q4): $15.06 Bln vs. $14.29 Bln last year.

