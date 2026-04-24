HCA Healthcare, Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.62 billion, or $7.15 per share. This compares with $1.61 billion, or $6.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $19.10 billion from $18.32 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.61 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.15 vs. $6.45 last year. -Revenue: $19.10 Bln vs. $18.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 29.10 To $ 31.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 76.50 B To $ 80.00 B

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