HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q3 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.643 billion, or $6.96 per share. This compares with $1.270 billion, or $4.88 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $19.161 billion from $17.487 billion last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $27.00 - $28.00 Full year revenue guidance: $75.00 - $76.50 Bln

