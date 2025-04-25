Markets
HCA

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

April 25, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.610 billion, or $6.45 per share. This compares with $1.591 billion, or $5.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $18.321 billion from $17.339 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.610 Bln. vs. $1.591 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.45 vs. $5.93 last year. -Revenue: $18.321 Bln vs. $17.339 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.05 - $25.85 Full year revenue guidance: $72,800-$75,800 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HCA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.