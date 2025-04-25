HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.610 billion, or $6.45 per share. This compares with $1.591 billion, or $5.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $18.321 billion from $17.339 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.610 Bln. vs. $1.591 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.45 vs. $5.93 last year. -Revenue: $18.321 Bln vs. $17.339 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.05 - $25.85 Full year revenue guidance: $72,800-$75,800 Mln

