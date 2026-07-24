Markets
HCA

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

July 24, 2026 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.699 billion, or $7.62 per share. This compares with $1.653 billion, or $6.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.691 billion or $7.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $20.230 billion from $18.605 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.699 Bln. vs. $1.653 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.62 vs. $6.83 last year. -Revenue: $20.230 Bln vs. $18.605 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 28.70 To $ 30.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 77.000 B To $ 79.500 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HCA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.