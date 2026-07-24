HCA Healthcare, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.699 billion, or $7.62 per share. This compares with $1.653 billion, or $6.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.691 billion or $7.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $20.230 billion from $18.605 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.699 Bln. vs. $1.653 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.62 vs. $6.83 last year. -Revenue: $20.230 Bln vs. $18.605 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 28.70 To $ 30.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 77.000 B To $ 79.500 B

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