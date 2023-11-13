HCA Healthcare (HCA) Unveils Ambitious 5-Year Growth Targets

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA unveiled a comprehensive business outlook, setting the stage for robust growth over the next five years. Focused on adjusted EBITDA, the company aims for a 4-6% annual growth trajectory, accompanied by a steady adjusted EBITDA margin ranging between 19-20%.

The projected adjusted EBITDA for the current year hovers between $12.3-$12.6 billion, indicating 3.2% growth from 2022. Net income expectations for HCA Healthcare in 2023 fall between $4.94 billion and $5.13 billion.

Over the five-year horizon, HCA anticipates substantial 8-12% annual growth in earnings per share (EPS). For 2023, the forecasted EPS is in the $17.80-$18.50 range, indicating a notable 7.5% increase from 2022. The company foresees enhanced efficiency and patient experience through strategic investments in technology and innovation, with expectations for adjusted EBITDA and EPS aligning with the outlined ranges in 2024.

In terms of operational metrics, HCA projects a 2-3% annual increase in equivalent admissions, coupled with an equivalent rise in revenue per equivalent admission. As of the third quarter, the company boasted 183 hospitals and around 2,300 ambulatory care sites, underpinning its strong market presence.

Furthermore, HCA maintains a disciplined approach to financial management, expecting capital expenditures to remain within 45-55% of operating cash flow. The bulk of surplus cash is earmarked for share repurchases through a structured stock repurchase plan, with a significant $1.1 billion worth of shares already repurchased in Q3 2023.

In summary, HCA Healthcare's analytical and progressive approach, coupled with strategic investments, positions it for sustained growth, operational efficiency, and a commitment to shareholder value over the coming years.

Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare have gained 4.6% in a year compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Enovis Corporation ENOV, Centene Corporation CNC and Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enovis’ current-year earnings implies a 4.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for its current year revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion. ENOV beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 11%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2023 earnings indicates a 14.9% year-over-year increase to $6.64 per share. It has witnessed eight upward estimate revisions over the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for CNC’s 2023 revenues indicates 4.4% growth from a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molina Healthcare’s 2023 bottom line is pegged at $20.83 per share, suggesting 16.2% year-over-year growth. It beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.5%. The consensus mark for MOH’s current year revenues indicates 4.2% growth from a year ago.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.