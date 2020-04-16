HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on April 21.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. Moreover, the bottom line inched up 3.3% year over year on the back of higher revenues and increased admissions.



Let’s see, how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.



The company’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have been affected by softer volumes in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rampant coronavirus outbreak compelled hospitals to cancel their elective procedures for accommodating any potential surge in COVID-19-infected cases. It might also feel the pinch from undertaking expensive procedures and bearing unexpected costs to ensure coronavirus treatment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at $2.73, indicating an 8.1% decrease from the year-ago reported figure.



Nevertheless, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $13 billion, suggesting a 4.4% rise from the prior-year reported number.



The consensus mark for the total number of hospitals implies a 19% improvement from the year-earlier reported figure, attributable to strategic acquisitions made by HCA Healthcare.



The consensus estimate for the quarter’s patient days hints at a 3.9% upside from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the licensed number of beds is pegged at 49 million, implying 1.3% growth from the prior-year reported figure owing to a series of buyouts.



