HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Rebrand Certain Units in Florida

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA recently announced that it will embrace the HCA Florida Healthcare brand starting this September through mid-2022. Notably, this hospital company provided medical care to more than 6.4 million patients in the region last year. The new rebranding transformation will unite 49 hospital campuses, above 350 care sites, nearly 11,000 active and affiliated physicians, and more than 77,000 colleagues across Florida.



Patients will continue to receive enriched medical care from the facilities. The planning of this new execution started earlier this year to establish a state level brand. This new move underlines the unity and quality of performance by the state’s wide network of specialists and healthcare experts. This is expected to add appeal to the aforementioned units to emerge as a strong brand.



This strategic action is well-timed as individuals worldwide are looking for safe and secure healthcare.



Beginning September, all HCA Healthcare-owned hospitals, free-standing emergency rooms and physician practices in Tallahassee and across its East and West Florida divisions will embrace the new brand. The changes include new names, signage and websites. We expect this move to be beneficial for the currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) hospital company.



Previously in 2019, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe had introduced another sign and brand.

Apart from these measures, the company's numerous acquisitions, rising admissions, a diversified business profile and an intelligent capital deployment policy should drive long-term growth.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 89% in the past year, outperforming its industry’s growth of 84.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Better-ranked companies the same space include Amedisys, Inc. AMED, Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM and Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, all holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently.



Amedisys, Select Medical and Tenet Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter surprise of 39.1%, 245.9%,106.4%, respectively, on average.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.