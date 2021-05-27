HCA Healthcare (HCA) Ties Up for Accelerating Digital Processes

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA recently collaborated with the leading cloud computing services provider Google Cloud. The multi-year partnership will enable HCA Healthcare to make use of healthcare data, analytics and AI offerings of Google Cloud.

The tie-up aims to devise a data analytics platform for HCA Healthcare, which will lead to creation of enhanced operational models offering valuable insights. This will strengthen the company’s digital transformation efforts and enhance its clinical and operational efficiencies.

Moreover, Google Cloud seems to be the apt partner for accelerating digital transformation endeavors of HCA Healthcare. The former utilizes best-in-class technology, platform and industry solutions for digital transformation of businesses.

With the tie-up, HCA Healthcare can avail improved real-time decision making tools and offer necessary assistance to caregivers. Besides, HCA Healthcare makes use of advanced security controls and processes for safeguarding patients and their personal data.

Through the recent move, the company’s clinicians will be provided with enhanced workflow tools and analytics. They will also be alerted on their mobile devices for proper navigation and necessary actions can be undertaken on any change observed in a patient’s condition.

The tie-up will also provide a boost to the company’s non-clinical assistance tools as well. Streamlined operations will benefit the company’s operations of supply chain, human resources and physical plant.

As evidence of its digital transformation efforts, HCA Healthcare has undertaken significant investments to distribute mobile devices. These devices are backed with tools developed by the company, which minimizes the burden of caregivers in offering clinical care.

The healthcare provider has been making constant efforts to develop its telemedicine products suite as well. In 2020, it acquired a 40% stake in a telemedicine firm.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) healthcare provider have soared 92.9% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 87.8%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the medical space are Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM and The Joint Corp. JYNT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Tenet Healthcare, Select Medical and Joint Corp. have a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 106.38%, 245.91% and 199.17%, on average, respectively.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.