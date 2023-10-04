HCA Healthcare (HCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed the latest trading day at $243.36, indicating a -0.25% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the hospital operator had lost 11.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HCA Healthcare in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $4.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.04%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.77 billion, indicating a 5.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

HCA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.48 per share and revenue of $63.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.41% and +5.99%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for HCA Healthcare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. Right now, HCA Healthcare possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HCA Healthcare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.68.

Investors should also note that HCA has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Hospital stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

