HCA Healthcare (HCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed at $172.58, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the hospital operator had lost 14.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HCA Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $3.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.88 billion, up 3.06% from the year-ago period.

HCA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.12 per share and revenue of $60.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.17% and +3.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. HCA Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HCA Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.96, so we one might conclude that HCA Healthcare is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that HCA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Hospital was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

