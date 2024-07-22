Is HCA Healthcare (HCA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has HCA Healthcare (HCA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HCA Healthcare is one of 1025 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HCA Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HCA has moved about 19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 6% on average. This means that HCA Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 57.3%.

For AnaptysBio, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, HCA Healthcare is a member of the Medical - Hospital industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.8% so far this year, so HCA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, AnaptysBio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 500-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved -1.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on HCA Healthcare and AnaptysBio, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

