HCA Healthcare (HCA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed at $327.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the hospital operator had gained 1.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCA Healthcare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 26, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.92, indicating a 0.2% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.79 billion, up 7.72% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.50 per share and a revenue of $68.97 billion, indicating changes of +7.84% and +6.16%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HCA Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, HCA Healthcare is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.3, so one might conclude that HCA Healthcare is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that HCA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Hospital industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

