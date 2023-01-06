HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rises 43% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA have soared 43.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 34.1% growth. The Medical sector and the S&P 500 composite index have declined 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $70.7 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.3 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growing revenues, acquisitions of hospitals or healthcare entities and a sound financial position continue to drive HCA Healthcare.

The leading U.S. healthcare services provider, with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a decent record of beating estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missing the same twice, the average beat being 2.34%.

Can HCA Retain the Momentum?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA Healthcare’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $18.18 per share, a 7.2% increase from the 2022 estimate. The same for revenues is pegged at $62.6 billion, a 3.8% increase from the 2022 estimate.

Revenues of HCA Healthcare continue to benefit on the back of growing patient admissions. Due to a reduction in the degree of adversities inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, people are gaining more confidence to opt for outpatient visits, which, in turn, should boost HCA’s outpatient revenues.

Buyouts undertaken over the years have added hospitals to the company’s portfolio, diversified income streams and bolstered the nationwide presence of HCA Healthcare. One of the latest buyouts that HCA plans to undertake, per several reports, is that of the not-for-profit Wise Health System. HCA is in talks with management of the acquiree and if both companies reach an agreement, the Texas presence of HCA is expected to receive a boost.

HCA Healthcare also does not shy away from selling non-core businesses to focus on more profitable units. To cater to the huge demand for virtual care, a trend resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is in no mood to slow down, HCA has well-devised telehealth programs in place.

The cash reserves of HCA Healthcare are sufficient to cover its short-term debt obligations. As of Sep 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents stood at $999 million, which stands way higher than the short-term debt of $218 million. HCA has adequate cash-generating abilities in place through which it can undertake significant growth-related investments and engage in the tactical deployment of capital through share buybacks and dividend payments. Its dividend yield of 0.9% is higher than the industry’s figure of 0.7%.

HCA Healthcare boasts an impressive VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO and LivaNova PLC LIVN. Novo Nordisk sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, whereas AVEO Pharmaceuticals and LivaNova carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Novo Nordisk’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average beat being 3.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVO’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 24.2% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 13.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVO’s 2023 earnings has moved 2.7% north in the past seven days. Shares of Novo Nordisk have gained 24.8% in the past six months.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average being 19.87%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVEO’s 2023 bottom line is pegged at earnings of 52 cents per share, whereas the 2022 estimate is pinned at a loss of 68 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVEO’s 2023 earnings has moved 13% north in the past 60 days. Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals have surged 106.5% in the past six months.

LivaNova’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average being 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIVN’s 2023 earnings mirrors a rise of 6.8% from the 2022 estimate, while the same for revenues marks an improvement of 3.2%.

LIVN has a VGM Score of B. Shares of LivaNova have lost 8.9% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.