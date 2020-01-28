HCA Healthcare (HCA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. Moreover, the bottom line inched up 3.3% year over year on the back of higher revenues and increased admissions.
Quarterly Details
HCA Healthcare generated revenues of $13.5 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The top line was also up 10.2% from the year-ago period.
Same facility equivalent admissions increased 5% year over year while same facility admissions rose 4.7%. Same facility revenue per equivalent admission also grew 1.1% year over year.
Salaries and benefits, supplies and other operating expenses increased 10.6 % year over year to $10.8 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.7 billion, up 9.2% year over year.
As of Dec 31, 2019, HCA Healthcare operated 184 hospitals.
Financial Update
As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of about $621 million, total debt of $33.72 billion and total assets of $45.05 billion.
In the reported quarter, capex came in at $1.27 billion minus acquisitions.
Cash flows provided by operating activities were $2.5 billion, up 15.2% year over year.
Dividend and Share Repurchase Update
HCA Healthcare announced a quarterly cash dividend of 43 cents per share payable Mar 31 to its stockholders of record at the close of business on Mar 2.
The company bought back shares worth $272 million in the fourth quarter and had $1.24 billion remaining under its current repurchase authorization as of Dec 31, 2019.
Full-Year Results
The company reported 2019 revenues of $51.3 billion, up 9.95% year over year.
Net income of the company was $10.07 per share, down 5.5% year over year.
2020 Outlook
Following fourth-quarter results, the company has provided its 2020 guidance.
It expects its 2020 revenues in the band of $53.5-$55.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to a new range of $10.25-10.65 billion.
Capital expenditures are anticipated in the range of $4-$4.2 billion.
The company expects its EPS in the bracket of $11.30-$12.10 per share.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.