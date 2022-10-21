HCA Healthcare (HCA) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. However, the bottom line dropped 14% year over year.

Revenues of HCA decreased 2% year over year to $15 billion in the third quarter and missed the consensus mark by a whisker.

The quarterly results suffered the adversities inflicted by Hurricane Ian on HCA’s facilities across Florida. The deadly storm resulted in additional expenses and a loss of revenues, anticipated to be $35 million. The amount does not include any potential insurance recovery.

Though the Florida facilities suffered a headwind due to the hurricane, increase in same-facility equivalent admissions in its other U.S. facilities and a slight dip in overall expenses might provide some respite to HCA’s quarterly results.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Same-facility equivalent admissions rose 2.3% year over year in the third quarter, while same-facility admissions fell 1.5% year over year.



Same-facility revenue per equivalent admission fell 3.5% year over year in the quarter under review.



Same-facility inpatient surgeries and same-facility outpatient surgeries improved 5.6% and 2%, respectively, year over year. Same-facility emergency room visits dipped 1.3% year over year in the third quarter.



Salaries and benefits, supplies, and other operating expenses of $12.1 billion dipped marginally year over year. Our estimate for the metric stands at $12.3 billion in the quarter under review.



Adjusted EBITDA dropped 10% year over year to $2.9 billion, while our estimate indicates the metric to be $3 billion.



HCA Healthcare operated 182 hospitals and roughly 2,300 ambulatory sites of care across 20 states and the U.K. as of Sep 30, 2022.

Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2022)

HCA Healthcare exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $999 million, which tumbled 31.2% from the 2021-end level. It had $3.9 billion available under its credit facilities at the third-quarter end.



Total assets increased 1.5% from the figure at 2021 end to $51.5 billion.



Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs and discounts came in at $37.5 billion, up 9.2% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2021.



Capital expenditures amounted to $1.1 billion minus acquisitions during the third quarter.



During the first nine months ended Sep 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities fell 8% from the prior-year comparable period’s level to $6 billion.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

HCA Healthcare bought back shares worth $698 million in the third quarter. As of Sep 30, 2022, it had $3.1 billion left under its buyback authorization.



Management approved a quarterly cash dividend of 56 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 28, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of Dec 14.

2022 View

Earlier, management had issued guidance for certain metrics.

Annual revenues were anticipated within $59.5-$61.5 billion, the midpoint indicating a 3% rise from the 2021 reported figure. Adjusted EBITDA was projected between $11.8 billion and $12.4 billion, the midpoint suggesting a 4% decline from the reported figure of 2021.

HCA Healthcare forecast 2022 EPS within the $16.40-$17.60 band. The midpoint of the outlook implies a 19.7% fall from the 2021 reported figure.

Capex, excluding acquisitions, was estimated at around $4.2 billion for this year. The figure reflected a rise of 17% from the 2021 figure.

Zacks Rank

HCA Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Of the Medical sector players that have reported third-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Elevance Health Inc. ELV and Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

UnitedHealth Group reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.79 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. The bottom line improved from $4.52 per share a year ago. Revenues of UNH were $80.9 billion in the third quarter, which climbed from $72.3 billion a year ago. The top line outpaced the consensus mark of $80.7 billion. The medical care ratio of UnitedHealth Group improved 140 basis points year over year to 81.6% during the quarter under review.

Elevance Health’s third-quarter 2022 earnings of $7.53 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.10. The bottom line also improved 10.9% year over year. Operating revenues of ELV in the third quarter totaled $39,625 million, which rose 11.5% year over year. The top line also beat the consensus mark of $39,106 million. As of Sep 30, 2022, medical enrollment of ELV amounted to 47.3 million, which grew 4.9% year over year,

Tenet Healthcare reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%. However, the bottom line declined 27.6% year over year. THC’s net operating revenues of $4.8 billion fell 1.9% year over year in the third quarter. The top line outpaced the consensus mark by a whisker. THC’s operating expenses of $4.3 billion decreased 9.7% year over year.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Free Stock Analysis Report



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.