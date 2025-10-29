Stocks
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Price Target Increased by 17.23% to 482.14

October 29, 2025 — 06:08 am EDT

The average one-year price target for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) has been revised to $482.14 / share. This is an increase of 17.23% from the prior estimate of $411.28 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $319.61 to a high of $551.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.36% from the latest reported closing price of $466.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,157 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Healthcare. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.37%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 170,520K shares. HCA / HCA Healthcare, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of HCA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 11,103K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,565K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,415K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,917K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,969K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,780K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,380K shares , representing an increase of 29.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 40.64% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,210K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares , representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 5.19% over the last quarter.

