HCA Healthcare (HCA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed the most recent trading day at $277.54, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the hospital operator had gained 0.01% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HCA Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.10, up 4.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.85 billion, up 5.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.43 per share and revenue of $63.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.12% and +6.11%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.82% higher. HCA Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.89, which means HCA Healthcare is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that HCA has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Hospital stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.