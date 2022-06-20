HCA Healthcare (HCA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed at $173.10, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hospital operator had lost 15.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HCA Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.91, down 10.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.88 billion, up 3.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.12 per share and revenue of $60.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.17% and +3.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. HCA Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note HCA Healthcare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.56.

Also, we should mention that HCA has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HCA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.