HCA Healthcare (HCA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

HCA Healthcare (HCA) ended the recent trading session at $257.14, demonstrating a +1.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

The hospital operator's shares have seen an increase of 9.32% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 5.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCA Healthcare in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.02, signifying an 8.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.55 billion, showing a 6.78% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

HCA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.17 per share and revenue of $64.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.58% and +6.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. At present, HCA Healthcare boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, HCA Healthcare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.89. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.61 for its industry.

We can also see that HCA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Hospital stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.