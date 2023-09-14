HCA Healthcare (HCA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed at $263.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hospital operator had lost 1.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HCA Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $4.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.8 billion, up 5.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.44 per share and revenue of $63.86 billion, which would represent changes of +9.18% and +6.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. HCA Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, HCA Healthcare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.31.

We can also see that HCA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HCA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.