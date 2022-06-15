HCA Healthcare (HCA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed at $181.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the hospital operator had lost 16.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

HCA Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.94, down 9.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.88 billion, up 3.06% from the year-ago period.

HCA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.15 per share and revenue of $60.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2% and +3.68%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HCA Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.51, which means HCA Healthcare is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HCA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Hospital industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

