HCA Healthcare (HCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed the most recent trading day at $256.76, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the hospital operator had gained 10.37% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HCA Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HCA Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $4.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.35 billion, up 7.4% from the year-ago period.

HCA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.87 per share and revenue of $58.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.49% and +14.4%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. HCA Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HCA Healthcare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.32, so we one might conclude that HCA Healthcare is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, HCA's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HCA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

