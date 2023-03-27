HCA Healthcare (HCA) Expands in Kansas With a Medical Plaza

HCA Healthcare, Inc.'s HCA subsidiary, HCA Midwest, plans to add a medical building in Overland Park to expand its healthcare services. The medical center will be occupied by two Menorah Medical Center users, namely Family Health Medical Group and Town Plaza Women’s Care.

With expanding operations, the parent company, HCA Healthcare, should experience an increase in patient volumes, thereby increasing the top line. HCA’s heavy investments in HCA Midwest through extensive renovations and expansion to new facilities showcase its continued efforts to expand its network and replace the chain’s aging facilities.

HCA has a strong presence in attractive high-growth markets, and with the new medical plaza, it will strengthen its position as one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers.

Family Health Medical Group will occupy the first floor of the $12-million plaza. It will consist of a lab, imaging capabilities, procedure and 24 exam rooms. Town Plaza Women’s Care will occupy more than 33% of the second floor with a lab, two procedure rooms and nine exam rooms. The core focus will be to treat patients with gynecologic care for pregnancy, labor and delivery.

The plaza includes completely renovated private rooms for laboring moms and private NICU rooms for babies. The plaza also has a specific space for specialists to treat patients on a rotating basis.The facility will be owned and managed by MedCraft when it is completed.

HCA Midwest is among several chains of HCA Healthcare providing hospitals, emergency rooms, outpatient surgery centers, pediatric care, physician practices and trauma centers.

Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare have gained 5.9% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 2.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HCA Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical sector are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPH, The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while The Pennant Group and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals outpaced estimates in all the last four quarters, the average surprise being 35%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPH’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 3.1%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 9.4% from the year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for AMPH’s 2023 earnings has moved 12.8% north in the past 30 days.

The Pennant Group’s bottom line outpaced estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, met the same in two and missed in one. The average earnings surprise is 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNTG’s 2023 earnings indicates a 24.6% rise, while the same for revenues suggests 8.4% growth from the prior-year reported figures.

The bottom line of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 66.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSA’s 2024 revenues indicates growth of 39.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.